JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Bomb threats have been reported at five Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in Mississippi.

Leaders with Jackson State University announced the campus received a bomb threat at 4:15 a.m. on Tuesday, February 1. They said authorities checked the campus and found the threat was unsubstantiated. The campus will remain open with a heightened presence of law enforcement as a precautionary measure.

Alcorn State University also received an anonymous bomb threat Tuesday morning. Leaders said all campuses will operate virtually.

Tougaloo College leaders said they received a bomb threat, but they said nothing was found on campus. Students will be virtual on Tuesday.

Leaders with Mississippi Valley State University said a bomb threat was also reported Tuesday morning. They said the campus is on lockdown, and police are conducting an investigation. All classes will be held through the virtual platform, and all on-campus students will remain in their residence halls.

Mississippi Today reported a bomb threat was also reported at Rust College in Holly Springs.

Hinds Community College closed four campuses on Tuesday in Hinds County because of a bomb threat that was not specific to the college. The four campuses are Jackson Campus-Academic/Technical Center, Jackson Campus-Nursing/Allied Health Center, Raymond Campus and Utica Campus. Classes for these campuses are being conducted virtually and faculty and staff are working remotely.

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), Chairman of the Committee on Homeland Security, released the following statement about the threats.

The spate of bomb threats against Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in recent days is incredibly disturbing and disheartening. It is not lost on me that these threats are targeting African American educational institutions at a time when we are observing Black History Month. Moreover, this rash of threats against HBCUs put further strain on campuses and communities that were already under great stress, as they try to operate safely during the pandemic. These bomb threats against HBCUs deserve a full investigation, particularly given the dynamic terrorism threat landscape. I have engaged with the FBI and DHS about these threats to HBCUs and am committed to working with HBCU leaders to get them the answers they deserve. Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), Chairman of the Committee on Homeland Security

Gov. Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) also released a statement about the threats.

At approximately 6:40am today, I was briefed on potential threats to colleges and HBCU’s across our state – on the first day of Black History Month. It now appears that those threats were not unique to Mississippi but across the nation. We take every threat seriously and will do everything in our power to investigate and assist in bringing the full story to light to keep Mississippians safe. Gov. Tate Reeves (R-Miss.)

This is a developing story.