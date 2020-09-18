BOGO dozen donuts at Dunkin’ as part of National Gratitude Day

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Dunkin’ Donut is celebrating National Gratitude Day on September 21st by offering customers a FREE “gratitude dozen” when they buy a dozen donuts.

Each ‘Gratitude Dozen’ includes an assorted-dozen donuts selected by that Dunkin’ location or a dozen glazed donuts.

According to the company, the offer is valid all day at participating Dunkin’ restaurants in Alabama.

Participating Dunkin’ locations in Alabama:

Birmingham

Huntsville

Mobile

Montgomery

“A little bit of gratitude can go a long way, and something as simple as bringing an extra dozen donuts home or to someone you are grateful to is the best way we know how to sprinkle some joy for our guests,” said Katie Gaston, Integrated Marketing Manager, Dunkin’. “Dunkin’ has some of the most dedicated and loyal guests and we want them to know how thankful we are for their support.”

Limit one “Gratitude Dozen” per dozen donuts purchased.