Boeing makes $500,000 donation to Space and Rocket Center

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Boeing Company has donated $500,000 to the U.S. Space and Rocket Center during its Save Space Camp campaign.

The company’s donation puts the Space and Rocket Center at $1.1 million of its $1.5 million goal, the center said in a news release Friday afternoon.

“As annual sponsors of Space Camp here in Huntsville, we have the privilege of watching young people from around the world explore the possibilities of human space exploration, whether their big plan is to be an astronaut, or build the rockets that launch astronauts into space,” said John Shannon, vice president and program manager for Space Launch Systems at Boeing, in a statement. “Space Camp makes a difference. You can see it at every Space Camp graduation. Experiences like Space Camp are what give kids the confidence to take on a tough STEM curriculum, and inspires their commitment to follow through.”

The money the Space and Rocket Center is soliciting will be used to keep the museum open and will allow the center to reopen Space Camp in April 2021.

The center closed in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. When Space Camp resumed in June, officials said it had about 20 percent of the normal attendance. Camp will close down in September, officials said.

The center also has laid off about a third of its staff, furloughed many others and did not hire hundreds of part time workers for the museum and Space Camp.

Since the fundraising campaign began, it had raised $600,000 in donations from all 50 states and around the world.