Boeing holds groundbreaking ceremony for Huntsville expansion

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Boeing is growing its Huntsville footprint with a brand-new 9,000 square feet expansion of its Electronics Center of Excellence.

The company held a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday morning.

“This groundbreaking represents an important milestone in our long-term strategy to meet the growing air and missile defense needs of our customers and their international partners worldwide,” said Cindy Gruensfelder, vice president and general manager of Boeing’s Missile and Weapon Systems division.

According to Boeing, the expanded facility will be used to enhance the company’s ability to mass produce, upgrade, and sustain the PAC-3 missile seeker program, which has protected warfighters worldwide from ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as hostile aircraft.

Construction on the facility is expected to be completed in mid to late 2022.