Bodycam bill to resurface in upcoming legislative session

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama’s legislative session begins Tuesday and we’re already sifting through legislation to keep you informed.

The body cam bill is being reintroduced in the house.

Representative Juandalynn Givan, D-Birmingham said she first presented this bill after E.J. Bradford was shot in killed inside of the Hoover Galleria in 2018. Givan said the extensive period of time it took for the officers involved to be revealed was unreasonable.

In a more recent case, Huntsville Police killed a man in November after an hours-long standoff.

The man’s mother recently told me the police department hasn’t shown or told her anything about the day of her son’s death.

Givan believes her bill could change that.

The piece of legislation aims to establish a procedure for the timely release of law enforcement recordings during investigations.

“If we’re talking about true transparency, true law enforcement, true honesty, and true service to the people,” Givan said. “Then we need to pass this type of legislation.”

Alabama House Minority Leader Representative Anthony Daniels, D-Huntsville, co-sponsor’s the bill.

“For me, it is trying to do something that strike a delicate balance,” he said. “This piece of legislation gives an opportunity for the attorneys and those that are impacted, whether it’s the victim or the victim’s family, to be able to have closure. I think that for the general public to not leave it to the imagination of what happened.”

Daniels argues this is not an anti-police bill.

“I think that a lot in many instances law enforcement wants some of this,” he said. “It’s just that there’s a lot of times we do what’s required, and don’t necessarily go over and beyond.”

The two lawmakers hope the bill jumpstarts difficult dialogue between law enforcement officers and citizens.

“We need a mechanism, a conduit. So this information can be given in a more timely manner to provide notice to the victim’s families that they will be a part of the process,” said Givan.

She hopes the conversation also catches the attention of the Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office, which handles some of the police involved shootings once they reach a certain point in the legal system.

“I even asked the question to Steve Marshall. How would you feel if someone called you, and said your daughter was brutally killed or was killed at the hands of law enforcement? The first thing you’re going to ask is ‘what happened?’ and or ‘who did it?'” Givan said. “Or would he want to wait six months, nine months, three months?”