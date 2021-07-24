Bodybuilding championships held at Von Braun Center Saturday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — More than 50 very fit men and women descended on the VBC’s concert hall Saturday to take part in a bodybuilding championship.

This is the second annual Greater Tennessee Valley Championships hosted by the National Physique Committee.

Competitors from not only the state of Alabama, but around the country took part in hopes of winning their division at the competition, because if they do, they qualify for one of a handful of national shows, which are pro bodybuilding qualifiers.

“You have families here, you have young athletes, I have a 16-year-old in the show, that’s the youngest guy I have here, and then I have somebody that’s 65, he’s in the master’s division so I guess a broad range of generations, and we’re just going to have a great time,” Promoter Will Wise said.

Wise said he’s worked for about a decade to bring this competition to Huntsville, and he looks forward to continuing to bring in competitors for years to come.