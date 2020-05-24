Body recovered from Little River Canyon Sunday

FORT PAYNE, Ala. – The body of a 23-year-old male was recovered at Little River Falls at Little River Canyon National Preserve Sunday afternoon.

Park rangers said the victim had been swimming in the river near a group of friends when he went below the water and didn’t resurface.

The man was not identified. Officials said he was from out of state.

National Park Service rangers, Fischer Rescue Squad, Fort Payne Fire Department, and

DeKalb Ambulance Service all responded to the scene for the rescue and recovery. Officials said the body was recovered around 3 p.m.