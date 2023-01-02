MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is investigating after a body was pulled from the water of Lady Ann Lake near Colonial Grand Apartments.

Sgt. Rosalind White with HPD told News 19 that the body of a man believed to be in his 20s was discovered in the pond.

Authorities were called to the 100-block of Edgewater Drive for a reported drowning around 2:20 Monday afternoon.

The body is believed to belong to a man who was reported missing on Saturday night after he walked away from the family’s home.

White said investigators do not believe foul play to be involved, adding that the investigation is ongoing.