Body of missing University of Alabama student found in river

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say they’ve located the body of a University of Alabama student who has been missing since a boating accident on Tuesday.

News outlets report that the body of 20-year-old Kirsten Jones was found Thursday morning at the spillway of Oliver Lock and Dam on the Black Warrior River in Tuscaloosa.

Crews located the body with the aid of sonar equipment. Jones had been missing since Tuesday night, when a boat she was in went over the spillway.

Two other people survived.