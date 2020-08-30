Body of missing boater recovered at Smith Lake

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala – The body of 26-year-old Dustin New was recovered Saturday night, according to Cullman County Coroner, Jeremy Kilpatrick.

New’s boat capsized on Smith Lake July 16th while boating in the Cullman County area of Smith Lake. Divers recovered him from about 90 feet of water. He was recovered in the area where the accident was thought to have occurred said Lt. Chad Pate with ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division.

SE Louisiana Underwater Recovery, Logan VFD, Cullman Co. S.O. Dive Team, and ALEA Marine Patrol assisted with Saturdays’s recovery.

New, who was from Fultondale County, used to work at Tin Roof. As the searched continued, the establishment held multiple fundraisers for his family. A portion of the money raised was said to be put toward hiring additional divers and supporting volunteer rescue teams.