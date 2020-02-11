Body located on Bayview Lake bank identified as missing 18-year-old

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office confirms that a body found Monday on the bank of Bayview Lake is missing 18-year-old Sean Caribe Avant Jr.

Avant was found Monday at 12:20 p.m. on the bank of Bayview Lake. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office pronounced Avant dead at the scene 12:48 p.m.

The 18-year-old was last seen Thursday, Feb.6 between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Avant was reported missing by family members after he did not return home.

He was reported to have been in a car with a friend and dropped off at an unknown location.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

There is no official cause of death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.