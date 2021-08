HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -Don Webster of HEMSI confirmed that a call came in at 5:49 a.m. of a dead body found on McVay street.

HPD has blocked off a portion of McVay Street Southwest, from Drake Avenue to Belvoir Drive and advise drivers to use a different route.

Huntsville Police confirm a death investigation is underway.

The scene is ongoing, and we will continue to update as more information becomes available.