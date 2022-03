HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A death investigation is underway on the 1300 block of Drake Avenue Friday evening.

Huntsville Police Department responded around 6 p.m. to calls of a body being found near the gas station.

Witnesses say that there are several police vehicles on the scene and the gas station is surrounded by tape.

Investigators report that there is no suspicion of foul play and no charges are expected at this time.