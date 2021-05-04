Body found inside vehicle in Hartselle Walmart parking lot

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead inside a vehicle in the Hartselle Walmart parking area.

Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn confirmed the deceased was a man, around 30 years old.

The Cullman Daily reported the body in a 1994 Chevy Caprice Classic is that of a missing person, Nicholas Billings. Billings was reported missing last week after leaving his Cullman County residence. The Cullman Daily reported that investigators suspect the body has been in the vehicle for a few days.

News 19 is working to gather more information.