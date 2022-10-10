BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A death investigation is underway after a body was found inside of a burning car Sunday night.

According to Officer Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police Department, West Precinct officers, along with Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel, were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 3200 block of Avenue South on the report of a car fire in the parking lot.

Upon arrival, the BFRS extinguished the fire and discovered what was believed to be a human body inside the vehicle.

The victim in the case has not yet been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office will be conducting an autopsy on the body found.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the BPD at 205-254-1764.

Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.