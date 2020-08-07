Body found in Grant identified; police say victim was shot

MARSHALL COUNTY – Authorities said a body found Wednesday in a wooded area near Grant is a missing Huntsville woman who was shot.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said Friday morning that the body was identified as Sheri Jeanee Adkins, 52.

Adkins had been shot in the back of the head, according to the sheriff’s office.

A property owner found Adkins’s body around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday on Columbus City Road.

Anyone with information about her death is asked to contact the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at 256-582-2034.