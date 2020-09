Robocalls will be on the rise from now until election day. Not just annoying, robocalls can also be abused by scammers attempting to get money or personally identifiable information from consumers. Not only spoofing caller ids from Washington, DC, they are increasingly spoofing local or “neighborhood numbers”, where calls appear to come from a local area code. Of course, the Do Not Call Registry was supposed to stop these calls, but only legitimate companies bother to refer to this registry. That leaves scammers and disreputable companies who believe that all phone numbers are fair game for exploitation. With the ability to spoof their caller id plus the ability to set up and dismantle operations within hours, it is often very difficult for law enforcement to catch these companies. So that brings us back to consumers. What can we do to stop telemarketers and robocalls in their tracks?

It turns out there are a number of methods that consumers can use to take things into their own hands. Some are fee-based, but many are free. They include: