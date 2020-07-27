Bodies of mother, 2 infants found in car submerged in Georgia pond

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Authorities have pulled a submerged vehicle from a Georgia pond and found the bodies of a woman and her twin 10-month-old children inside.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says crews found the vehicle in Mayor’s Pond in Augusta on Friday afternoon.

Authorities identified the bodies as 25-year-old Shaquia Philpot and her infant children Caysen and Cassius Williams.

Officials did not release details about how the family ended up in the pond. The bodies will be sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for an autopsy.

Officials say a witness who was fishing in the area found the car.