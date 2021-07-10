Bob Jones High School to receive $7 million addition

MADISON, Ala. — The Madison City Board of Education approved a nearly $7 million bid for a Special Education wing at Bob Jones High School.

The addition will be on the north side of campus by the bus loop.

Credit: Madison City Schools, Nola VanPeursem Architects

Construction is expected to begin around August 2021 and be completed around August 2022.

The construction package also includes a new marquee with an electronic sign board at the main entrance of Hughes Road, improved lighting throughout the school’s exterior, and landscaping improvements.

Credit: Madison City Schools, Nola VanPeursem Architects

The current stone marker at the Hughes Road entrance will be moved to the entrance off Eastview Drive.

Frank Nola with Nola VanPeursem Architects said efforts will be made to minimize traffic disruptions.