Bob Jones High School to build nearly $7 million addition

MADISON, Ala.- Bob Jones High School will be getting a $6.89 million Special Education (SPED) Wing in the fall of 2022. The Madison City Board of Education approved the bid from Nola Vanpeursem Architects at its July 1 meeting.

Superintendent Ed Nichols said years ago, a Special Education Committee of parents and staff members developed the plan to build a special education wing at Bob Jones to fill a need for students in the school district’s east Madison feeder pattern.

“We have all different areas of special education and we have about 12% of our student population and it’s pretty evenly distributed between our two, what I call feeder patterns,” says Superintendent Ed Nichols.

Currently, only one of the two high schools in the Madison City School district provides special education services.

“What we were running into the last few years was if students had siblings and one was in need for the special education services that we only offered at James Clemens and they were separated from their sibling,” says Nichols.

Madison City Schools Superintendent Dr. Ed Nichols says this addition will allow students to stay in their feeder pattern K-12.

“So this will just help us to coordinate those in the feeder pattern to give continuity,” says Nichols.

The addition will be on the north side of campus by the bus loop.

“We will build a five classroom area for our special education students and five just classrooms for any other students in this building,” says Nichols.

The construction package also includes a new marquee with an electronic signboard at the main entrance of Hughes Road, improved lighting throughout the school’s exterior, and landscaping improvements.

“We’re gonna do a major cleanup of the lighting in the landscaping in and parking areas it’s just gotten older and 20+ years and you know we want it we want it to look good when you drive on the campus and so we’re excited about that too,” says Nichols.

Construction is expected to begin this fall and be completed before the start of school in the fall of 2022.