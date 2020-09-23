Bob Jones High School return date pushed back to Oct. 12

MADISON, Ala. — Bob Jones High School students will not return to school until after fall break, due to the amount of staff that’s quarantined due to COVID-19.

Madison City Schools Superintendent Ed Nichols said in a message Wednesday afternoon that students would return Oct. 12.

“Our school staff, administrators and nursing team are doing a great job of monitoring the situation for the health and safety of our students, employees and families,” Nichols said.

Last week school officials said nine Bob Jones football players had tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, 10 teachers and 170 students were quarantined, they said. The move also forced Bob Jones to forfeit two football games.

Other schools in the district are making more progress toward reopening, Nichols said. James Clemens High School students who are attending class in person will start an A/B rotation scheduled Sept. 28, and Wednesdays will be virtual learning days.

School-based learners in Madison’s middle schools will begin full five-day school weeks beginning Sept. 28.