MADISON, Ala. – Weather postponed Bob Jones’ graduations Wednesday but school leaders rescheduled the big day for Thursday night.

The first ceremony— for graduates whose last names begin with “A through K” will be at 4:00 p.m.

The second will be for graduates who fall between “L through Z”and will be at 7:30 tonight.

Both graduations will be at the Madison City Stadium— and school officials say they’re monitoring the weather closely.