Bob Jones High School cancels two football games after 9 players test positive for COVID-19

MADISON, Ala. – Nine Bob Jones High School football players tested positive for COVID-19 and now two of the games scheduled for Football Fridays are canceled.

Madison City School’s Superintendent Ed Nichols made the announcement Friday. The game scheduled for Friday against Florence High School was canceled.

The game against Auburn High School, scheduled for Sept. 25th, will also be canceled.

The players will be isolated until September 27.

Full Release –

Everyone,

Today, I received information from the Bob Jones High School principal, athletic director and head football coach, that we have 9 BJHS football players who have tested positive for Covid-19.

After consultation with the ADPH and the AHSAA, we are announcing the cancellation and forfeiture of tonight’s football game against Florence High School and next week’s game against Auburn High School.

I believe that this is in the best interest of players, coaches and fans on both sides. At the current time, we are evaluating which members of the team are considered “close contacts” by the ADPH guidelines. Therefore, in an abundance of caution, we are isolating the BJHS team until Sunday, September 27, as we evaluate this situation.

Furthermore, we are delaying our school-based reentry schedule for all high school students for one week. Both of our high schools will resume school-based learning on an A/B rotation on Sept. 28.

Until further notice, all middle and high school students will continue on an A/B rotational schedule. Additional information will be a part of our Friday Covid-19 update this afternoon.

Ed Nichols, Superintendent of Madison City Schools