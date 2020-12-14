Boaz woman killed in two-vehicle wreck

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – A two-vehicle wreck on Friday claimed the life of a Boaz woman.

The wreck happened around 5:30 PM on Hustleville Road near Alabama 75, approximately five miles north of Albertville.

23-year-old Morgan Haley Powell was fatally injured when the 2005 Nissan Altima she was operating collided with a 2017 Freightliner Cascadia operated by 63-year-old Barry Jerome Smart of Albertville.

Smart lost control of his vehicle due to a weight shift, crossed the centerline, and hit Powell’s vehicle.

Powell was pronounced dead at the scene. Smart was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division will investigate.