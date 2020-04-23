Boaz storm relief command center closes

BOAZ, Ala.- The storm damage relief command center in Boaz is wrapping up operations, but there’s still time to get help if you need it.

The City of Boaz, along with the Marshall County EMA office and United Way of Marshall County, set up shop across from the Boaz Farmers Market to help coordinate relief efforts after the Easter Sunday tornado.

Workers registered volunteer groups and sent them out to the areas where they were most needed, whether that be debris cleanup or food distribution.

More than 150 people, churches, and volunteer organizations came through the center to offer their assistance.

“It’s amazing to see the progress in short amount of time. A great spirit of caring and I think love just for the community and the city where they live, it’s been really heartwarming to see,” said United Way of Marshall County executive director Carrie Thomas.

The command center closes Friday, April 24 at 4 p.m.

If anyone still needs help with tornado aftermath, they can call the United Way’s First Call for Help by dialing 211.