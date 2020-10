BOAZ, Ala. — Boaz police are asking for help finding a 16-year-old runaway.

Emily Eve Braswell, 16, was last seen at her home Tuesday night, Boaz police said Wednesday.

Braswell is 5 feet tall and 100 pounds with blue eyes and strawberry blond hair.

Anyone who has seen her is asked to call police at 256-593-6812 or 256-593-6842.

