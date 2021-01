BOAZ, Ala. — Boaz police were searching for a person who stole packages from someone’s front porch Friday morning.

Police said the incident happened around 10 a.m. at a home on Highway 205 south.

(Photo via Boaz Police Department/Facebook)

(Photo via Boaz Police Department/Facebook)

Police released images of the suspect and a vehicle that were captured on a home security camera.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Boaz police at 256-593-6812.