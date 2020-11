BOAZ, Ala. — Boaz police are looking for a woman whose family says they haven’t seen her in a week.

Montana Faith Shrum, 29, was last heard from Nov. 9, Boaz police said.

Shrum is 5 feet 5 inches tall and 165 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information about where she is can call Boaz police at 256-593-2325 or 256-593-6812.