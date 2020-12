BOAZ, Ala. — Boaz police are asking for help finding a missing teenager.

Nicholas Dean Hamilton, 17, was last seen around 7 p.m. Dec. 13 in the area of Mount Vernon Homes, police said.

Hamilton is 5 feet 7 inches tall and 170 pounds with blond hair and green eyes. Police said he may be headed to an unknown location in Tennessee.

Anyone who has seen Hamilton is asked to call the Boaz Police Department at 256-593-6812.