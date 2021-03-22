Boaz Police, resident concerned about nearby overdoses on “PHRENZE Red”

BOAZ, Ala. – After a drug previously sold in Alabama gas stations was recently classified as a scheduled narcotic and banned across the state, many are turning to a different product.

It has led to four overdoses in one week in Snead, just outside the News 19 viewing area.

However, local police are keeping their eyes peeled for any possible issues with the product.

Dietary supplements TIANNA Red and ZA ZA Red, which was once available on gas station shelves, could work like opiates if too much was taken.

“We never encountered anyone on a patrol level that was taking it as it was designed to be used initially. As with a lot of things, people will abuse it, but from what we were seeing on the street is people were taking two to three bottles a day of the ZA ZA,” explained Boaz Police Chief Josh Gaskin.

Those products are now considered Class II drugs, so people are turning to what’s called PHRENZE Red for a new fix.

“It doesn’t appear this product is going to be any safer than any of the other what most people around here refer to as ’gas station dope’,” added Gaskin.

Boaz convenience store clerk Pamela Wills said her coworker would take two-bottles of TIANNA Red a day.

“Then they banned those and then we got the new PHRENZE Red,” said Wills.

She told News 19 she saw her coworker take some of the new PHRENZE Red pills while at work two nights ago.

“I’m not sure anyone even knew she took them, and by the next morning, I’m not saying it’s related but it’s possible, she’s been in an unconscious state ever since. She’s in ICU in the Neuro unit in Huntsville,” Wills explained.

The Snead Police Department posted to social media stating the reason for the overdoses is because users are not following the dosage instructions properly.

The department’s post says the all four recent overdose resulted in trips to the hospital where the patients had to be physically and chemically restrained.

“I just hope people are real aware of how serious and dangerous it is. It’s 12x stronger than the TIANNAs ,” added Wills.

She told News 19 she believes PHRENZE Red could also be removed from shelves soon, if overdoses continue to happen.

Gaskin recommends anyone who takes PHRENZE Red or any other type of supplement or medication, follows the recommended dosages and guidelines.