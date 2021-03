BOAZ, Ala. – The Boaz Police Department needs help identifying a man suspected of theft.

If you know his identity, the police department asks you to call 256-593-2325 or 256-593-6812.

They say you can also send a direct message to the Boaz Police Department Facebook page.

Theft Suspect (Boaz Police Department)

