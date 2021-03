BOAZ, Ala. – The Boaz Police Department needs help locating Elizabeth Renae Saint Mcleod who they say was last seen on March 5.

Police say Mcleod was last seen between 9:30 and 10:00 AM leaving her home on College Avenue.

She should be driving a Champaign colored Chrysler 300 with Alabama Tag 50HW947, according to police.

If you have any information on her whereabouts please contact the Boaz Police Department at 256-593-6812, 256-593-6842.