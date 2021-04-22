Boaz Police looking for man wanted on murder charges in Colorado

UPDATE: This story originally stated that Sandoval was wanted for homicide charges but Chief Gaskin later said he is wanted for murder charges.

BOAZ, Ala. – The Boaz Police Department is looking for a man who was expected to appear for trial on murder charges in Colorado Springs.

Police say they are looking for Stephen Cruz Sandoval, 22. According to police, Sandoval was visiting family in Boaz on April 19 and was expected to appear for trial on murder charges in Colorado Springs, Colorado on April 20.

Police say that Sandoval left his family’s home on April 19 and has not been seen since.

Police in Colorado Springs issued a warrant for Sandoval.

Sandoval is 5’9” and 160 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair, according to police. They say he could be driving a silver Honda CR-V 1997-2001.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you can send a message to the Boaz Police Department Facebook page or call the Department at (256) 593-6812.