Boaz police arrest two for robbing truck driver of cigarettes

BOAZ, Ala. — Two men from Atlanta were in jail Thursday morning after robbing a delivery truck of thousands of dollars in cigarettes, police said.

The two men are accused of robbing a truck driver as he made a delivery at the Murphy USA gas station around 9 a.m., Boaz Police Chief Josh Gaskin said.

The driver was confronted by one of the men who told him to give him cases of cigarettes, Gaskin said. The suspect climbed into the truck and threatened to hurt the driver when he refused, Gaskin said, and he and the other suspect start unloading cigarettes from the back of the truck.

According to the driver, the men may have taken around $10,000 worth of cigarettes, Gaskin said.

The driver signaled to a store clerk to call 911, Gaskin said. Officers spotted the vehicle almost at the same time the call came in, he said, and pursued the men to where they bailed from their vehicle on a dead end road.

The men were arrested within 10 minutes of the robbery, Gaskin said.

Their names were not immediately released.