Boaz nursing home patients test positive for COVID-19

BOAZ, Ala. – Branchwater Village CEO Tim Giraldin told WHNT News 19 that eight residents in the assisted and independent living facility have tested positive for COVID-19.

He said three or four employees have also tested positive for COVID-19.

Giraldin reports no deaths from COVID-19 from his facility.

He told WHNT News 19 all 43 residents were tested for the novel coronavirus after one resident fell and needed surgery a couple of weeks ago. The initial resident needed to be tested before going to a rehabilitation center.

Five infected Branchwater Village residents have returned after brief hospital stays. Giraldin told WHNT News 19 that all of the infected patients and employees were asymptomatic. He said they are being isolated and monitored multiple times a day.

Giraldin said they are taking extra precautions to keep everyone safe, including having numerous temperature checks each day and wearing personal protective equipment.

He added that they are also having a company sanitize the entire facility and have purchased a UV light to disinfect the residents.