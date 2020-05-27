Boaz mural honors local veterans

BOAZ, Ala. – The City of Boaz has a new feature mural honoring local veterans. The main portion is finished, but the artists will be adding about 300 names of local veterans underneath.

The painting showcases six former Boaz mayors who served in the military including O.B. Hunter, Denson Bynum, Tom Cooper, B.B. Sanford, Billy Dyar and Charles Smith, painted in the order they served as Boaz mayor.

Billy Dyar is the late father of current mayor, David Dyar.

B.B. Sanford’s son, Bruce, was also the mayor of Boaz once.

It also has photographs of two community members who were killed in action: Jimmy Harris and Kenneth Lassiter. Harris is the namesake of the VFW post in Boaz.

Luther Corley Jr., and Thomas Garland Thompson are also featured in the mural for serving their country and their community as a doctor and postal clerk after returning.

The mural committee that put this and the city’s Bicentennial mural plans to do another large mural across the street featuring the Cobb Syrup Mill which ran from 1954 until the 1980s, according to mural committee member Wayne Hunt.

Hunt said they are also hoping to add even more to the downtown area once they speak with more business owners.

The Bicentennial and Veterans of Boaz murals are at the intersection of Main Street and Alabama Highway 168.

Family of Boaz veterans can donate $25 and have their loved ones name painted beneath the colorful mural.