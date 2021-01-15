Boaz man found naked in Rainsville home

RAINSVILLE, Ala. — Rainsville police arrested a man Thursday after they said he was found naked in a home that wasn’t his.

Michael Lynn May, 37, of Boaz, was charged with drug possession, drug paraphernalia possession and third-degree burglary after Rainsville police said they found him at a home on McCurdy Avenue.

Police said the victim came home for the first time in about two weeks and found May sitting naked in his living room. The man left and called police.

When officers arrived and spoke to May, they said he told them he had been staying there for an unknown amount of time and didn’t know who owned the home. May also said he had taken several Xanax pills, police said.

The homeowner told police he did not know May and had not given him permission to stay at the home.

DeKalb County’s online jail records indicated bond had not been set for May as of noon Friday.