Boaz man demands safety improvements be made to “dangerous” intersection where daughter crashed

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – A Boaz man is determined to get something done about what he calls a dangerous intersection in Albertville.

Multiple roads intersect near Alabama Highway 205, including Solitude Road, Rabbit Town Road and Baird Lane.

“My daughter made it alive so we’re thankful, but we don’t want to see anyone else in a bad situation where they don’t make it,” said Nathan Henderson. “You cannot see the stop sign behind us coming down this road unless you’re turning right onto 205, but if you’re going straight on solitude road, it’s not visible.”

Henderson told News 19 that his 16-year-old daughter Emma was lost and turned around on Rabbit Town Road last Thursday.

“She was saying, ‘Daddy, I didn’t see no stop sign’, As she came back through this a way, she never could see the stop sign because it’s not actually there, it’s actually over here,” said Henderson as he showed News 19 the police report illustration.

He said she did not stop, crossed over AL 205, and crashed into another vehicle.

“She’s just breaking down everyday crying, she doesn’t want to drive in a vehicle, or ride in a vehicle. She’s so tore up by what happened,” explained Henderson.

Henderson himself is not familiar with the area, so he came out and did his own investigation.

He found out that this has been the spot for numerous wrecks in the past.

“I realized that I couldn’t see the stop sign. Not only that, that I had blinders of powerline poles and as you go, there’s a blinder and then people were reaching out to me that they have accidents here all the time,” explained Henderson.

Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith said there’s been four wrecks in that area in the last year.

“Historically, that’s a place that over time we have had some wrecks in the past but it’s not what I would consider a prime hotspot,” added Smith.

Smith explained that there is a warning sign for the upcoming stop sign posted.

“I think that was probably put in place because of that because that is such a wide and a big intersection coming from that way,” said Smith.

Henderson now wants road reflectors or rumble strips to be installed to lessen the number of wrecks here.

“That way when people come through there, they’ll hit those and it’ll reflect also because they’ll be coming straight so that could help a lot. This is a very dangerous area that potentially someone could lose their life,” added Henderson.

“I wouldn’t be opposed to anything to help make somebody a little safer. If we can do anything like that to prevent an accident then it’s certainly worth checking into,” said Smith.

Smith encouraged people to stay attentive when driving every day, no matter the weather and follow the speed limit.

Albertville City Council Co-President Ben McGowan said Henderson can bring up the issue at any city council meeting, but because it is near the county line and a state highway, it will be tricky to figure out who could make safety improvements to the road.