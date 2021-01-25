Boaz man arrested for trespassing, using stolen property

BOAZ, Ala. – A Boaz man was arrested after Deputies say he trespassed using a stolen 4 wheeler.

Deputies say they were called to Copeland Drive in Boaz on January 12. Reports say a homeowner was holding someone at gunpoint.

Deputies say the homeowner found a man on his property and detained him until Deputies arrived. The man was identified as Kenny Sparks.

The report says Sparks had used a stolen 4 wheeler to go onto the victim’s property.

Sparks was charged with Receiving Stolen Property, & Criminal Trespass 3rd, according to the sheriff’s office. Bond was set at $10,500.00.