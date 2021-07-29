Boaz holds Amnesty Day to help clear court cases

BOAZ, Ala. – In an effort to help clear up old caseloads, the City of Boaz Municipal Court will have an Amnesty Day on Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This will give anyone with municipal court fines and court costs to clear their cases.

The municipal judge will accept one-half of the amount owed to the court fines and costs and forgive the balance owed. All you have to do is show up and pay the fee before 5 p.m.

Amnesty is also offered for those who have failed to appear, and anyone with warrants that are issued and pending.

If you have an active failure to appear warrant, you can go to Amnesty Day without have to worry about being arrested. Your court date will be reset, and you will have an opportunity to pay one-half of any court costs and fines, with the remaining balance cleared.

The City of Boaz Municipal Court encourages those with fines, court costs, and failure to appear warrants outstanding to take advantage of this Amnesty Day opportunity.

Boaz Municipal Court is located at 103 Line Avenue, Boaz, Alabama, 35957.

More information on the court or Amnesty Day can be found here.