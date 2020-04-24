Boaz first responders receive hazard pay

BOAZ, Ala.- The Boaz City Council has approved a motion that all first responders in the city will get hazard pay.

“They put their lives at risk on a normal day, but their lives at risk has increased with this, you know, COVID-19,” said Boaz Mayor David Dyar.

Every city department is closed, except for police, fire, and the street department.

The hazard pay goes to those that are still going to come into close contact with others.

“It’s just a small way we can show our appreciation and let them understand and recognize that we understand what they’re going through,” explained Dyar.

“Our traffic enforcement has still got to be there because we still have a responsibility to the public to keep the roadways safe,” said Boaz Police Chief Josh Gaskin. “They’re having to have contact with a lot of folks still, even while others are trying to minimize that. We’re trying our best to but we still have a job to do and it requires us to have contact.”

Recently, Gaskin and some other officers were exposed to the potentially deadly disease while arresting three people during a shoplifting investigation.

“One of the guys that we arrested’s mother apparently has tested positive for COVID, and he said that he had been in and out over there, he hadn’t been staying there but just as a precaution, I’ve self-quarantined, and the other guys that were there have done the same,” said Gaskin.

Gaskin and the other potentially infected officers will return to work after self-isolating on April 27 if they do not experience any symptoms. They will continue to practice social distancing and wear personal protective equipment, like gloves and masks.

All 52 police and fire department employees will net $200 each month until the novel coronavirus is no longer a threat to the community.