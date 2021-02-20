Boaz dry cleaners offers free cleaning for unemployed job seekers

BOAZ, Ala.- Duke’s Cleaners and Alterations in Boaz is currently offering free interview outfit cleaning to any unemployed job seeker in the area.

Owner Eric Duke gave News 19 a tour around the facility Friday and explained that some of the people they used to see every week are now only coming for cleaning once a month.

He said he decided to do the free cleaning service for unemployed job seekers as a way to help out and celebrate their 45th anniversary.

“We knew it’d been a tough year, it’s been tough for us. A lot of people are working from home. We were thinking about how everybody else may have been impacted and really just wanted a way, if you get laid off, trying to find a job, you’ve got kids, it can be real expensive just trying to keep the heat on during the Winter months. It’s just a way to try to give back to the community and people that’s helped and supported us over the years and maybe we can repay them,” said Duke.

So far, no one has taken advantage of the free cleaning yet, but he does not have a set deadline for when it will end.