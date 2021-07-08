Boaz 9 Cinema to close in August

BOAZ, Ala. — The Boaz 9 Cinema is set to close on August 31 after 15 years in business.
“It’s been a pleasure to serve the community for 15 years,” said Carlo DiPrima, manager of Boaz 9 Cinema said via Facebook. “COVID-19 and the film companies streaming… has [taken] to all the theaters worldwide.”
Boaz 9 is currently the only indoor movie theater in Marshall County. It features stadium seating, digital projectors, and 3-D films.
According to its website, the theater is encouraging those with gift cards to “use them as soon as possible” as no refunds will be provided.
Boaz 9 Cinema is owned by Frank Caracci of Frank’s Entertainment, an entertainment company that also owns Frank’s Thunder Alley and the Sand Mountain Twin Drive-In.