KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A boater‘s body was found at Fort Loudoun Lake on Saturday after he drowned, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency.

The body has been identified as Charles Egbuniwe, 22, of Knoxville.

TWRA officials said Egbuniwe was found near Concord Park. Authorities stated he was swimming around 2 p.m. from a boat toward the shore when he went under and did not resurface.

Witnesses assisted Knox County Rescue Squad to pinpoint where Egbuniwe went underwater.

TWRA officials said a search team was able to locate the Egbuniwe’s body with sonar. A diver recovered his body around 4:50 p.m.

TWRA encouraged everyone to wear a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket while boating and swimming. They provided a guide to help if someone in the water becomes in distress, “Reach, Throw, Row, Go”:

Reach – Extend a fishing rod, branch, oar, towel, or other objects to REACH out to the victim and pull him or her to safety. If nothing is available, lie flat on the dock or boat, grab the victim’s hand or wrist, and pull him or her to safety.

– Extend a fishing rod, branch, oar, towel, or other objects to REACH out to the victim and pull him or her to safety. If nothing is available, lie flat on the dock or boat, grab the victim’s hand or wrist, and pull him or her to safety. Throw – If the victim is too far away to reach and a boat isn’t handy, THROW the victim a Personal Floatation Device or anything else that will float.

– If the victim is too far away to reach and a boat isn’t handy, THROW the victim a Personal Floatation Device or anything else that will float. Row – If a rowboat is available, ROW to the victim and then use an oar or paddle to pull the victim to the stern. Let the victim hold onto the stern as you paddle to shore. If the victim is too weak, hold onto him or her until help arrives. If using a powerboat, stop the engine and glide to the victim from the downwind side.

– If a rowboat is available, ROW to the victim and then use an oar or paddle to pull the victim to the stern. Let the victim hold onto the stern as you paddle to shore. If the victim is too weak, hold onto him or her until help arrives. If using a powerboat, stop the engine and glide to the victim from the downwind side. Go – Swimmers without lifesaving training should not swim to a victim. Instead, GO for help. If you must swim, take along anything that floats to keep between you and the victim.

TWRA said this is the 13th boating fatality in Tennessee this year.