For real life?! Bluey’s Dad, Bandit Heeler himself is coming to Huntsville. (Adobe Stock Images)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – “For real life?!” Bluey’s Dad, Bandit Heeler himself is coming to Huntsville.

The Huntsville Comic & Pop Culture Expo continued its week of guest announcements with a cartoon dog from Down Under, David McCormack.

McCormack voices the fun-loving father Bandit in Bluey. The Emmy award-winning, Australian children’s show features the adventures of the Heeler family, with mom Chilli, and sisters Bluey and Bingo.

George Takei was the first announcement of next year’s convention and geeks can expect more announcements to be dropped this week.

The event is set to happen April 12-14, 2024, at the Von Braun Center South Hall.

Tickets are on sale now, with weekend passes starting at $50 for early shoppers.

“Oh, biscuits!” Unfortunately, all guest availability is subject to change. We hope that Bluey’s Dad can make the trip!