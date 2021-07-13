Blue Origin hiring 80 positions at Huntsville rocket engine plant

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Blue Origin announced it is looking to hire skilled machinists and welders to build reusable rocket engines at their $200 million facility in Huntsville, according to AL.com.

The company is hosting interviews on July 15 and 16 at the plant in Cummings Research Park. The statement released by the company said they are looking to fill 80 positions.

With the announcement, Blue Origin said in a release it offers, “competitive financial remuneration, full medical, 401k, 4 weeks of PTO, and relocation packages for qualified applicants,” specifically geared towards the CNC mechanists and laser weld technicians.

If you’re interested in applying, visit their website here and scroll down to the Huntsville location or search #HuntsvilleJobFair to search for open machinist and welder positions in Huntsville.

The company powered by Amazon’s Jeff Bezos opened its plant in Huntsville last year to produce BE-4 and 3-U engines. Blue Origin is awaiting its first space launch on July 20.