Blue Oak BBQ breaks ground on new restaurant in MidCity

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A new barbecue restaurant is coming to Huntsville in 2022.

The New Orleans based restaurant Blue Oak BBQ will be opening its second location ever in the Rocket City.

The restaurant had a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday at MidCity where the new dining area will be built. Blue Oak BBQ is best known for its smoked meats and sandwiches.

Co-owner Phillip Moseley said they are excited to bring some Louisiana barbecue to the Tennessee Valley.

“We could go on and on about what made us choose this to be our second home but a lot of it had to do with people and the community here in Huntsville,” Mosely said at the groundbreaking.

The restaurant owners said they expect their kitchen will be up and running Summer of 2022.