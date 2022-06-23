BRENHAM, Tex. (WHNT) – Trying to beat the heat this summer? Blue Bell welcomes you to try their newest summer flavor: Strawberry Lemonade!

The flavor is a mix of classic strawberry Blue Bell ice cream and lemonade sherbet sprinkled with lemon-flavored flakes.

“Ice cream is the perfect summer dessert, and we are excited to kick off the season with our new Strawberry Lemonade Ice Cream,” said Sara Schramm, marketing brand manager for Blue Bell. “We wanted this flavor to be light and refreshing, just like drinking a strawberry lemonade. The texture of the lemonade sherbet combines perfectly with the strawberry ice cream. And, for an extra burst of flavor, we added lemon flakes in the sherbet. We know Strawberry Lemonade will be the flavor of the summer.”

This summery flavor joins Blue Bell’s most recent releases, Chocolate Peanut Butter Overload and Peachy Peach.

Strawberry Lemonade is available in store while supplies last.