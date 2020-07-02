Blue Bell brings back a fan-favorite

BRENHAM, TX. – Blue Bell is celebrating National Ice Cream Month with a fan favorite.

Milk & Cookies Ice Cream returns to stores this month. Milk & Cookies is described as a delicious vanilla ice cream combined with chocolate chip cookies.

“We are excited to bring Milk & Cookies back this year, and during National Ice Cream Month,” said

Jimmy Lawhorn, Blue Bell vice president, sales and marketing. “The flavor has not been available in

stores for several years. Returning flavors are as exciting as a new flavor because so many of our fans contact us every day with requests asking to bring back their favorite.”

The company says the recipe remains the same, but the packaging has a new look.

The ice cream is available in the half-gallon and pint sizes, but only for a limited time.

For more information about Blue Bell and for a complete list of flavors now available in stores

visit www.bluebell.com.