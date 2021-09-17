Blount County Schools extends mask mandate through Oct. 4

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Blount County Schools has extended its mask policy through Monday, October 4.

According to a post on the Blount County School’s Facebook page, all students and staff are required to wear facial coverings inside buildings, on school buses and during after-school activities when a six feet social distance cannot be met and maintained.

Masks will not be required for outside activities, such as PE, athletics, band or recess.

For indoor athletic events, all spectators and athletes (when not actively participating) will have to wear masks. Masks will not be required for outdoor athletic events.

Blount County Schools said that this mask policy will remain in effect until Oct. 4. They will continue to monitor school data in hopes that conditions improve and the mask requirement can be made optional in the future.